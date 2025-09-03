Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Brinks invoice saga nears closure
Next article
Cheer, Spirit and Football Season!

NISD approves deficit budget

September 03, 2025 - 05:59
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Accountability ratings were released at the Aug. 25 school board meeting. Navasota Independent School District received a C overall. Results are based on the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 school year.  The results were delayed because of ongoing legal battles challenging Texas Education Agency’s model of how A–F ratings are calculated. The system ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025