NPD hones in on trafficking, child porn; City audit accepted

The Navasota City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Navasota Police Department and Our Rescue Organization in support of a $6,695 grant request for equipment to download electronic devices. The grant requires no city match and will assist investigators in the prosecution of sex trafficking, child pornography, exploitation ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!