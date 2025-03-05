Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
NPD responds to mental health patient
Next article
Santana nominated for Elks' Camarena award

NPD responds to mental health patient

March 05, 2025 - 06:03
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Police responded to threats from a mental health patient and fired a less–lethal shotgun round at the suspect Wednesday, Feb. 26, before noon at the Hi Ho convenience store in Navasota. An employee of Lone Star Behavioral Health was transporting a mental health patient from the Bryan College Station area ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025