NPD responds to mental health patient

Navasota Police responded to threats from a mental health patient and fired a less–lethal shotgun round at the suspect Wednesday, Feb. 26, before noon at the Hi Ho convenience store in Navasota. An employee of Lone Star Behavioral Health was transporting a mental health patient from the Bryan College Station area ...

