NPD responds to mental health patient March 05, 2025 - 06:03 Posted in: MainNews Navasota Police responded to threats from a mental health patient and fired a less–lethal shotgun round at the suspect Wednesday, Feb. 26, before noon at the Hi Ho convenience store in Navasota. An employee of Lone Star Behavioral Health was transporting a mental health patient from the Bryan College Station area ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!