Panthers produce news in Richards October 08, 2025 - 06:40 Posted in: MainNews RICHARDS — Behind the scenes of the weekly “Panther News” broadcast is a group of Richards High School students learning more than just how to deliver the news. Dan Arnold, who has been an educator for nearly 50 years, launched the video production class this year. “I wanted the students, especially ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!