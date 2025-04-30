Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Plantersville accepting CR 203 repair bids

April 30, 2025 - 06:20
Following numerous delays to properly repair area roads using county resources, Plantersville Board of Aldermen are opening bids to private contractors for CR 203 repairs. A handful of CR 203 residents attended the April 21 meeting. Mayor Karen Hale said their road needs a “complete rebuild.” She cited a recent report ...

