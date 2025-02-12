Plantersville murder witness arrested in standoff

COLLEGE STATION — A man wanted for questioning in a Plantersville murder was arrested after a standoff in College Station, Feb. 6, on unrelated warrants. College Station Police attempted to serve warrants from Grimes County and Montgomery County at a College Station home near Cornell Drive and Amherst Court. The suspect,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!