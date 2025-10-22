Plantersville weighs road closure amid crime concerns

Plantersville Board of Aldermen held its regular monthly meeting on October 20 focused on updates to ongoing projects and approvals needed to keep city operations moving smoothly. In a move to encourage safety for Plantersville residents, the board discussed closing Maggie Rd from 1774 to CR 202. Mayor Kimberly Allphin said ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!