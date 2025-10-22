Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Farm Bureau, Wharton share 2025 successes
Next article
MICHELE NORA JELINEK 1941 – 2025

Plantersville weighs road closure amid crime concerns

October 22, 2025 - 05:48
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Plantersville Board of Aldermen held its regular monthly meeting on October 20 focused on updates to ongoing projects and approvals needed to keep city operations moving smoothly.   In a move to encourage safety for Plantersville residents, the board discussed closing Maggie Rd from 1774 to CR 202. Mayor Kimberly Allphin said ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025