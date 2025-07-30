Rebels compete in Las Vegas

The Texas Rebels 17U basketball team competed at the Big Foot Hoops Classic, July 24–27. The team is coached by Donald Wesley and includes multiple Grimes County basketball players. Team members are from Navasota High School – Robert Miller, Jalen Jackson, Gabe Ramon and Langston Edwards; Richards High School – ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!