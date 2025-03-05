Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
NPD responds to mental health patient
Next article
Fire displaces Iola family

Santana nominated for Elks' Camarena award

March 05, 2025 - 06:03
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

On Feb. 26, Grimes County Commissioners Court recognized the nomination of Sgt. Guadalupe Santana by the Navasota Elks Lodge #2888 for the Enrique S. Camarena Award. For more than 30 years, the Elks have presented the award to a member of law enforcement “who best exemplifies the qualities and principles ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025