Santana nominated for Elks' Camarena award

On Feb. 26, Grimes County Commissioners Court recognized the nomination of Sgt. Guadalupe Santana by the Navasota Elks Lodge #2888 for the Enrique S. Camarena Award. For more than 30 years, the Elks have presented the award to a member of law enforcement “who best exemplifies the qualities and principles ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!