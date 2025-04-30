Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Shepple pleads guilty to violent assault

April 30, 2025 - 06:20
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

A Grimes County man who escaped from Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital was sentenced in a Grimes County court to 35 years in prison for a violent assault caught on camera. Scott Shepple, 36, pleaded guilty before 12th District Court Judge, David Morman, to Assault Family Violence by Impeding Breath, a third–degree ...

