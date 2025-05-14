Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
COOL TUNES
Next article
Miller reelected Mayor, Fultz Pro Tem

Show me the money

May 14, 2025 - 06:42
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

Multiple downtown businesses in Navasota received counterfeit money over a 2–day span, May 9–10.    Navasota Police responded to multiple reports of counterfeit currency in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Washington Avenue. Police Chief, Mike Mize, said in each incident, a male entered a business and used a counterfeit $100 ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025