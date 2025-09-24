Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Swift punishment for sexual assault

September 24, 2025 - 06:37
ANDERSON — A Grimes County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a disabled female.  On Sept. 16, Thomas Lee Radloff, 64, waived indictment pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault before 506th District Judge Gary Chaney. He was sentenced based on a plea agreement made by Grimes ...

