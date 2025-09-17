Todd Mission releases new logo

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
September 17, 2025 - 06:07
TODD MISSION — At its Sept 11 regular council meeting, members approved several measures aimed at improving communication with residents, accommodating busy schedules and strengthening long–term planning for growth.  One of the most visible updates is the adoption of a new city logo and design progress on the new city website.

