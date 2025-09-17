Todd Mission releases new logo September 17, 2025 - 06:07 Posted in: MainNews TODD MISSION — At its Sept 11 regular council meeting, members approved several measures aimed at improving communication with residents, accommodating busy schedules and strengthening long–term planning for growth. One of the most visible updates is the adoption of a new city logo and design progress on the new city website.PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!