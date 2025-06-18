Town of Anderson scales back sewer project June 18, 2025 - 07:00 Posted in: MainNews ANDERSON — Anderson Town Council met June 12 to make key decisions on the town’s sewage infrastructure, discuss objectives for their Resilient Communities Program and plan for upcoming town events. A public hearing was the first order of business to discuss a proposed reduction in scope to Anderson’s 2023 Community Development ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!