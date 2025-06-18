Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Town of Anderson scales back sewer project

June 18, 2025 - 07:00
ANDERSON — Anderson Town Council met June 12 to make key decisions on the town’s sewage infrastructure, discuss objectives for their Resilient Communities Program and plan for upcoming town events.   A public hearing was the first order of business to discuss a proposed reduction in scope to Anderson’s 2023 Community Development ...

