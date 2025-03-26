Turnover slows ambulance talks March 26, 2025 - 06:07 Posted in: MainNews Grimes County Commissioners Court took no action March 19 on the purchase of ambulances – either by going out for bids or through a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Frazer Ltd. The item was rescheduled to April 2 due to the restructuring of CommonSpirit Health, owner of St. Joseph Health ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!