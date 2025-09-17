Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
VFD funds increased, spending cap removed

September 17, 2025 - 06:07
Grimes County commissioners approved amending the Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Contract for County Funding and removed the $5,000 cap on use of the county stipend for the purchase of items such as equipment. The motion passed at the Sept. 10 meeting on a 4-1 vote with Pct. 4 Commissioner Phillip ...

