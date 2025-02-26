Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Waller County escaped inmate dies

February 26, 2025 - 06:37
RICHARDS — Salvador Saucedo, 37, the escaped inmate from Waller County who shot himself at a residence in Richards, Feb. 18, succumbed to his injuries the following day. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said Saucedo was pronounced clinically dead at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and was released to his mom.

