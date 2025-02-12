Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
College Station pursuit ends in Navasota
Plantersville murder witness arrested in standoff

Young arrested following pursuit

February 12, 2025 - 06:44
News
A wanted felon was arrested after leading College Station Police on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5. College Station Police Department Public Information Officer, David Simmons, said officers were pursuing a 24–year–old Bryan man, Logan Jeffery Young, who has a blue warrant for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole violation. The ...

