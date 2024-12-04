Aaron Watson headlines Anderson Holiday Fest, Dec. 7

ANDERSON — Year seven of the Anderson Holiday Fest is Saturday, Dec. 7, and “The Honky Tonk Kid,” Aaron Watson will be taking center stage. Charlie Diggs Entertainment brings the holiday tradition back to Main Street in Anderson with the historic Grimes County Courthouse as the backdrop to the concert and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!