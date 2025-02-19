Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Bicyclist arrested on felony drug charges

February 19, 2025 - 06:12
A Navasota man who attempted to elude police on his bicycle was arrested on felony drug charges on Valentine’s night. Around 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14, Navasota Police attempted to pull over a bicyclist at the 400 block of South LaSalle Street who reportedly had several bicycle law violations. The officer instructed ...

