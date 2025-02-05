Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Driver struck by train charged with DWI

February 05, 2025 - 06:20
Examiner photo by Ana Cosino-Mize

A 37–year–old Bryan woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated after her vehicle was struck by a train in Navasota, Jan. 19. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said a 2020 GMC SUV was stopped on the tracks at Malcom and E. Johnson Street facing north. A southbound train ...

