Father, son, arrested in Plantersville murder

PLANTERSVILLE — A father and son were arrested in connection to the murder of one of their tenants in Plantersville. Around 11:15 a.m., a call was placed to Grimes County Dispatch for a male with a gunshot wound. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Mission Police Department, Navasota Police Department, Grimes County ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!