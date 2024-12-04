Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
FEASTING WITH RATTLER FAMILY

December 04, 2024 - 06:21
Navasota football players celebrated their inaugural Rattler Friendsgiving Dec. 27. Several of the team moms helped organize the holiday event and several businesses donated food including Brookshire Brothers, turkey and ham; Walmart, gift card to purchase sides; and Mark McGinty with McGinty’s Best Thing Smoking prepares the food. Navasota Head ...

