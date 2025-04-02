Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
One killed in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
Next article
Grimes County inmate escapes from Houston hospital

Flores charged with assaulting police

April 02, 2025 - 05:47
Posted in:
Main
Article Image Alt Text

A Navasota Police Officer and the suspect accused of assaulting him were treated at a local hospital Wednesday evening, March 25. Around 8:15 p.m., Navasota Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance at the 1800 block of Austiana Court. The caller told dispatchers the suspect fled in a white, Dodge Charger. An ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025