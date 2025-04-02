Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Flores charged with assaulting police
Next article
STOLEN VEHICLE CAUSES HAVOC ON WASHINGTON AVENUE

Grimes County inmate escapes from Houston hospital

April 02, 2025 - 05:47
Posted in:
Main
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Grimes County inmate escapes from Houston hospital      By Matthew Ybarra   Managing editor      A Grimes County inmate who escaped from the Cypress Creek Behavioral Hospital in Houston Monday morning, March 31, was captured by Harris County law enforcement early Tuesday morning.   Scott Evan Shepple, considered a violent offender with suicidal tendencies, was an inmate in ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025