Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
City manager negotiations begin
Next article
Flores charged with assaulting police

One killed in vehicle vs pedestrian accident

April 02, 2025 - 05:47
Posted in:
Main
Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Texas 90 that claimed the life of 43–year–old Ernest Maxey of Navasota, Tuesday, March 25. A 911 call was received around 9:50 p.m. about the pedestrian being struck. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 8700 block of Texas 90 and located ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025