STOLEN VEHICLE CAUSES HAVOC ON WASHINGTON AVENUE

The suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle into the old medical center in Navasota has been identified as 43–year–old Justin Drinkard of Burke Texas. Drinkard reportedly stole a truck and trailer from Washington County before causing a multi-vehicle accident on East Washington Avenue in Navasota. Around 9:50 p.m., March 28, Navasota Police ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!