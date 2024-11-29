Three arrested on drug charges

The Grimes County Sheriff ’s Office Tactical and Containment Team arrested three people in Plantersville Thursday morning on various drug charges. Around 5:45 a.m., Nov. 21, the GCSO TACT executed a search warrant at a residence on Mossy Knoll Drive in Plantersville. According to GCSO,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!