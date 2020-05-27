Municipal clerks keep wheels of government turning

Behind the scenes of every well-run business are many unsung heroes – and city government is no exception. Across the state of Texas, municipal governments recently celebrated Municipal Clerks Week in recognition of those individuals who keep the wheels of city government turning.

Municipal clerks serve as the administrative director and as a member of the city’s management team. In addition to their attendance at city council meetings, they prepare agendas, record the minutes, and are responsible for meeting the legal requirements for posting agendas and publishing legal notices.

City elections are administered by the municipal clerk, and municipal clerks also serve as custodian of city records which include minutes, resolutions, ordinances, and community history.

In some cities, depending on their size, municipal clerks may serve as city manager, human resource director, finance director or municipal court clerk.

Mayor Bert Miller recently had the pleasure of proclaiming May 3-9 as Municipal Clerks Week in Navasota recognizing the service of City Secretary Susie Homeyer, Utilities Administrative Assistant Jennifer Reyna, Municipal Court Clerk Rochelle Jessie, and Administrative Assistant/Deputy City Secretary Kathrine Thogersen.

The clerks combined length of service with the City of Navasota totals 75 years. Homeyer celebrated 38 years with the City May 10.