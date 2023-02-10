Valentine’s Day is a day set aside to show love, but often times the elderly are overlooked.

Navasota High School Assistant Principal, Donald Wesley Jr., helps organize an event to help ensure Valentine’s Day is a special day for nursing home residents. This may be the only gift they receive.

Anyone interested may “Adopt a Sweetheart” for $24. Each donation supplies a resident with hand cream, a pair of socks, and a card with the name of the person adopting or business adopting. Donations may be sent via Cash App, $DRWESJR.

For more information email Donald Wesley Jr., wesleyd@navasotaisd.org.