McDonalds showing teacher appreciation

As the new school year begins, with educators conducting online classes and practicing virtual learning, McDonald’s restaurant in Navasota along with other participating locations are showing support to educators across Central Texas with several teacher appreciation initiatives including a free breakfast and five McCafé Mondays.

The appreciation initiatives began Monday, Aug. 31, and continues every Monday through Sept. 28. Teachers with a valid ID can stop by for a free McCafé or regular hot or iced drip coffee from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In addition, all teachers will receive a McDonald’s Be Our Guest card. These will be distributed to Independent School Districts in the Navasota, Austin, San Antonio, Waco, Bryan/ College Station, and Victoria metropolitan and surrounding areas. The holder of this BOG card is entitled to a free Breakfast Combo Meal® of their choice.

As part of an ongoing community outreach program and a reflection of McDonald’s support for local schools, Owner/Operators are delivering an assortment of McDonald’s Jurassic World Happy Meal Reader books to various Central Texas elementary schools. Deliveries are taking place from Sept. 7 through 17.

“These are some of the ways that we like to say thank-you to some wonderful people who make Central Texas such a great place. During these trying times, McDonald’s restaurant owners and employees will continue to offer support to our local districts working to serve as good neighbors, good friends, and community partners,” observes McDonald’s Owner/Operator Carlos Rodriguez.