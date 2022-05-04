National Day of Prayer May 5

Join Grimes County Ministers Fellowship for the 71st National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 5, at Grimes County VFW Post 4006, 1575 W. Washington Avenue in Navasota beginning at 6 p.m.

Many local churches, pastors and community members gather to pray for the nation including those who serve the community such as elected officials, law enforcement, military, teachers etc.

This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has Established Us,” Col. 2:6-7. Following the prayer session, there will be a time of refreshment and fellowship.

Special thanks to Navasota Kiwanis Club and Grimes County Ministers Fellowship for sponsoring the event. For more information call 979-412-1716.