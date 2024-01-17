Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Owl defensive coordinator to lead Hawks

January 17, 2024 - 00:00
News
Sports
ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro assistant coach and defensive coordinator, Bill Cowley, is advancing in his career as the new athletic director and head football coach of the Hawkins ISD Hawks. Cowley spent seven of his 14-years of coaching at Anderson-Shiro High School. In addition to coaching football, he also served as the head ...

