Rattlers win in overtime over rival Mustangs

MADISONVILLE – It was a wild west showdown in Madisonville as the rival Navasota Rattlers battled the Mustangs in a thrilling 27-21 overtime win.

Knotted at 21 in overtime, Navasota’s defense made another defensive stand. Threatening to score on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Navasota’s defense corralled the Mustangs for no gain. Madisonville attempted a field goal, but the kick was wide right.

The Rattlers took their turn on offensive, eventually facing a fourth-and-one. Navasota bypassed the kick and chose to run the ball instead. Deontray Scott pounded his way forward for a 3-yard gain and a first down. On the next play, Scott took the ball to the left side of the field and into the endzone for an 11-yard score and a Rattler victory.

Scott scored three touchdowns on the night, two on the ground, both 11 yards, and one through the air for 80 yards.

Navasota began the game with their feisty defense forcing a three-and-out for the second time in as many games. The Rattlers capitalized driving 56 yards on eight plays, capped by Scott’s 11-yard run.

In the third quarter, Navasota lost a fumble on their own 25-yard line. Madisonville drove the ball to the Rattler 2-yard line, but the Mustangs were turned away by the stingy Rattler defense. The score remained 7-0 with a minute remaining before halftime.

Navasota was forced to punt from the back of their endzone, a low line-drive kick fielded at the Rattler 10-yard line and returned for a touchdown. The extra-point tied the game 7-7 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Rattlers answered on the ensuing drive driving the ball deep into Mustang territory. Scott took a handoff to the 7-yard line but fumbled it into the endzone. Chris Tejada jumped on the loose ball to regain a 13-7 lead for Navasota. Juan Vargas, perfect on the night, booted in the point-after.

Jared Isaiah picked up a Mustang pass with 9:56 remaining to give the Rattlers possession at their own 25. Navasota extended its lead with 8:53 left in the game on a swing pass to Scott rom Javyn Jessie who raced 80-yards for the score. Vargas’ extra-point gave the Rattlers a 21-7 lead.

Madisonville scores the next 14 points. The first was a 2-yard run from Phillip Green, then an 11-yard run by Blessing Ngene.

The Mustangs force a Rattler punt with 2:06 remaining, then drove to the Rattler 33. Navasota knocked down a pass attempt with 3-seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Navasota improves to (2-0) and the Mustangs fall to (1-1). Read a complete recap in the Sept. 7 edition of The Examiner.