Retiring greatness

Baker – a name synonymous with athletic prowess in Navasota is extending its reach and will forever be etched into history. Louisiana Christian University (LCU) retired jersey number five, the jersey donned by Kae’ron Baker during senior night Saturday, Feb. 5.

Kevin Baker, Kaeron’s dad, helped lead Navasota to the 3A State Championship game in 1988 and won the UIL 3A State Basketball Championship in 1990, going a perfect 35-0. Kaeron’s older brother Kadarius led Navasota to its first football state championship in 2012, finishing the season 16-0. Kae’ron also made his mark in Navasota playing defensive-back and wide-receiver for the 2014 4A State Championship Football team that also went 16-0.

The Wildcat jersey that now hangs for all to see, is the first jersey to be retired in LCU school history. “Kae’ron Baker didn’t necessarily benefit from Louisiana College, Louisiana College benefitted from Kae’ron Baker, because he would have been what he is no matter what institution he went to,” explained LCU Head Basketball Coach Reni Mason.

Baker surpassed 1,800 career points against LSU Alexandria Saturday, Feb. 5. He is averaging 25.5 points-per-game and was recently named Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time in seven weeks. Before the season ends Baker will likely become LCU’s alltime leading scorer.

“Obviously everyone wants to go to his [Baker’s] stats, but he embodies somuch more than that,” said Mason. “When you retire someone’s jersey, it becomes a central point of your athletic department. The things that he stands for and who he is as an individual, I think, will help our institution in years to come being able to talk about the kind of man that Kae’ron is.”

LCU has a Hall of Fame, but there is a five-year post-graduation waiting period before players are eligible for induction. “Midway through the season I tried to figure out how I could best honor this young man,” stated Mason. “I wanted to recognize him immediately for his contributions. I thought it would be pretty cool to retire his number while he was still playing.” Mason spoke with the school president who he gave full approval.

“I wasn’t aware I was having my jersey retired, so it was a surprise,” said Baker. “Some of my teammates knew, but they kept it from me.”

During senior night, Baker saw Coach Mason with a framed jersey and thought that he was being presented the jersey as part of senior night. “That is when the announcer said they were retiring my jersey, and I was shocked and speechless. It’s amazing knowing all the work I put into basketball isn’t going unnoticed and it is being seen and appreciated,” Baker said.

Although Baker is the first in the gym and the last to leave, his dedication to the game wasn’t always awarded with playing time. He played for the Blinn College Buccaneers after high school but was redshirted his freshman season. The following year playing time was sparse, but Baker remained committed to the game. An assistant coach from LCU, who was there to recruit another player saw Baker play in a pick-up game. All Baker wanted was a chance. LCU gave him a scholarship and the rest as the saying goes, “is history.”

Baker graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts, Health and Exercise Science Degree. He aspires to play professionally. There are many influences his game, but his parents are his biggest personal influences. “Without them I wouldn’t be the type of person I am now. I watched them growing up and saw their flaws and mistakes and how they overcame them.”

Another major influence is a former teammate in Navasota and forever friend, Sammy Blair, who died in an ATV accident. “I carry him with me every day. I write his name on every pair of my team shoes and carry pictures of him. I try to keep him with me as my motivator and reminder to keep fighting through obstacles.”

Baker reminds those hoping to follow in his footsteps to put school first. “I wouldn’t have been able to do anything that I have done without having good grades. That is your commitment that allows coaches and scouts to see that you take your life as serious as you take your sports. Work hard, show dedication when nobody is watching, power through when adversity hits and always keep God first.”