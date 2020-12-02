Villasenor experiencing setbacks

Alfredo Villasenor’s first season of football at Kansas Wesleyan University has had its share of trying moments.

The Navasota High School graduate has had to overcome injury and illness.

The freshman said he hurt his hamstring during a sprint while conditioning in July. “It kind of popped,” he said. “It was numb.”

He said he then had a cold and fever, which led him to be quarantined in August. He said he took seven COVID-19 tests, and all came back negative. The offensive lineman even went to the hospital because of lingering headaches, he said, and returned home for two weeks to recuperate.

Once he got back to campus to join the team, his hamstring was not at full strength. So, he has been rehabbing as the season progressed.

“I can practice well,” Villasenor said. “I’m not as strong on my legs as I’m used to.”

Through seven games (5-2), he had not played. The roster features 24 offensive linemen, so competition for playing time is stiff.

Kansas Wesleyan offensive line coach Mike Hall said Villasenor has been practicing with the junior varsity players. “Just trying to get him bigger, faster, stronger,” he said. “He’s got some very good skills. He’s very coachable. He does everything we ask of him and does it with a great attitude.”

Listed at 6-foot and 270 pounds, Villasenor has been playing left tackle, where Hall said he is best suited, and has been getting comfortable with the offensive scheme.

Although Hall said the tackles sometimes pull or move from their usual spot on the line of scrimmage, he said Villasenor is “more of a gap block and pass protector.”

Kansas Wesleyan runs a no-huddle offense that has been able to amass points, scoring 70 and 59, respectively, in its first two victories. As of Thursday, the team ranked third in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference by averaging 43.6 points per game.

“It’s a fast tempo,” Villasenor said. “That’s what gives us an opportunity to score.”

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.