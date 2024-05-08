Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
‘Bad idea!’ — two words for lot reduction proposal

May 08, 2024 - 00:00
Residents across Grimes County weighed in on the proposed Addendum #7 to the Grimes County Subdivision Rules and Regulations at a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 30 in Grimes County Commissioners Court. This was the second of two public hearings to receive comments about reducing current minimum residential lot widths from ...

