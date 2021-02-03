‘Blowen’ through the competition

Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Modifications were made to comply with COVID-19 recommendations but the annual Grimes County Go Texan Barbecue Cookoff went off without a hitch Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30. The Grimes County Go Texan committee presented over $75,000 in scholarships to Grimes County graduating seniors in 2020. Taking first place this year in the County Briskets division was Blowen and Going. They will represent Grimes County at the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. For more photos see page 17.