12-year-old runaway found in Navasota WITH AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT

WICHITAFALLS –An alleged 12-year-old runaway from Wichita Falls was located safely in Navasota Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The 12-year-old, Krystelle Ward was reported missing Saturday, Nov. 11. She was last seen in the 1100 block of Harlan Ave. in Wichita Falls.

Navasota Police received information from several agencies in reference to a wanted person possibly driving northbound on Texas 6. A detailed description of the vehicle along with the identity of the wanted suspect was released. Kyandrae Chretian, 28, of Missouri City, had two warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

A Navasota Police Officer observed the vehicle driving on Texas 6 and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to drive with several Navasota Police Officers in pursuit. The pursuit eventually ended on White Switch Road.

Chretian was positively identified and arrested. Officers located a female inside the vehicle. She was later identified as the missing 12-year-old.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a stolen firearm. Chretian was booked in the Grimes County Jail and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Harboring a Runaway Child and the two Aggravated Sexual Assault warrants. His bonds totaled $80,000.

Ward was taken to Navasota Police Department and later transported then released to family members.