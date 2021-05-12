2021 NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

Mayor Bert Miller read a Proclamation recognizing May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week of May 9-15, 2021 as National Police Week. The Proclamation recognized NPD’s “essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Navasota” as well as their “faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities.” Also remembered were “those law enforcement officers who, through their courageous deeds, have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community.” Examiner photo by Connie Clements