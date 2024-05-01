2024 Plantersville Crawfish Festival awards announced

CRAWFISH First Place – Got 5 Second Place – Tank Tops & Tails Third Place – I Peed Good GUMBO First Place – Heads or Tails Second Place – Tank Tops & Tails Third Place – I Peel Good CRAWFISH DISH First Place – Pullin’Tail Second Place – Swangerettes Thirds Place – Soaked Cider DRINK First Place ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!