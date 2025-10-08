28th annual Health Fair hosted in Grimes County

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
October 08, 2025
News
The 28th annual Health First Health Fair was hosted Sept. 30, at the Grimes County Fair and Expo Center. The event included booths with vendors and healthcare providers from around the Brazos Valley.  Free health screenings, flu shots, blood pressure checks, blood typing and other health–related information were provided. Attendees ...

