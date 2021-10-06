3-year old missing in Plantersville

***UPDATE***

According to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director Chuck Fleeger, the 3-year old was last seen between 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. in the 1000 block of Deer Park Circle. He is not believed to be abducted but is believed to be in danger.

He is described as 3-foot tall with brown hair and eyes weighing between 40-45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red and white Mickey Mouse shoes.

PLANTERSVILLE – Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies along with other agencies are actively searching for a missing three-year old boy name Christopher in Plantersville.

According to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell, the parents of the boy said Christopher was following the neighbor’s dog and they lost sight of him briefly and he hasn’t been seen since. He was last seen in the Fox Fire Subdivision off of Farm to Market Road 1774 south of County Road 351.

Sowell said search dogs from Texas Department of Criminal Justice are actively searching the area. More details will be released as they are available.