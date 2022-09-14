$36 million budget targets public safety, staff retention

Both the 2022-2023 proposed budget and tax rate sailed through without citizen comment at public hearings held at a Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council Monday, Sept. 12.

Council member’s record vote approval of the first reading of Ordinance No. 1005-22 adopting the $36,277, 901 budget followed a fund-by-fund overview presented by City Manager Jason Weeks. According to Weeks, the resulting tax increase per household will be about $110, or $9.32 per month.

He said, “I know that homeowners don’t like to see increases but we’ve done everything possible to decrease the tax rate and lessen that burden on homeowners. For that $110 increase, you’re getting three patrol officers. You’re getting an additional firefighter and a dispatcher. From a public safety standpoint, we’re getting a lot.” Weeks continued, “It’s hard to compete with Bryan-College Station or Conroe. Those people are paying over $60,000 for a firefighter or police officer. That is hard to compete with when our police officers and firefighters are being paid less than ‘zero- years-experience’ teachers. I have no problem paying my portion of this to get those services.”

Weeks noted that tax values increased 17.95% with the average home value going from $145,000 to $168,000. On the positive side, sales tax revenue rose 7% as did the mixed beverage tax, thanks to new businesses like Rail & Rye, Red Board Tavern and Table and Hamer’s Speakeasy.

Tax rate, ratification

With another record vote, council members approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1006-22, adopting a tax rate for 2022-2023 of $0.5560/$100 valuation. While it represents a tax rate reduction of $0.0133, or 2.3%, in the current tax rate of $0.5693, it is effectively a 12.14 % tax rate increase. As required by House Bill 3195, council members approved ratifying the tax increase reflected in the budget which will raise more revenue in 2022-2023 than in 2021-2022. The projected revenue is $670,806 of which $619,574 will come from new property added to the tax roll this year.

Fees amended

Council approved the first reading of Ordinance No.100722, amending the Code of Ordinances, Fee Schedule, Article A13.000 related to sanitation rates, soccer registration and third-party building inspector services.

Effective Feb. 1, utility customers will pay an additional $1.01 per month for garbage service provided by Republic Services. The increase was prompted by a 4.83% increase in the Consumer Price Index and will be reflected on March utility bills.

The Parks and Recreation Fee Schedule was amended to include a $30 per participant registration fee for the 2022-2023 youth soccer program and is effective Oct. 1. With the Building Inspector position vacant, the City of Navasota is utilizing the third-party services of SafeBuilt. The Building and Construction fee schedule was amended to “recoup what’s being spent,” with changes effective Oct. 1.

Other council action:

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1002-22, a Conditional Use Permit application submitted by TCL Holdings for 7908 Highway 6 Loop to allow operation of a place of worship.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1003-22, a zoning change for 1100 Manley Street from PU: Public Use to R-1C: single dwelling residential district submitted by Masterbuilt Ministries, Inc. and Salem House of Blessings Ministries, Inc.

•After a public hearing with no comments against, approved Ordinance No. 1004-22, a Conditional Use Permit submitted by Masterbuilt Ministries, Inc. and Salem House of Blessings Ministries, Inc. for a place of worship at 1100 Manley Street.

•Approved nominations recommended by City Manager Jason Weeks to the Board of Trustees of the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool.

•Approved Consent Agenda items which included: Minutes and expenditures for August 2022, adopt Ordinance 100122 amending Chapter 2 of the Animal Control Ordinance, approve Change Order No. 2 in the amount of $1,800 for the new Public Works Warehouse at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 108 S. Peeples, approve Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $18,665 for the CIP watermain replacement on LaSalle and Washington Avenue, approve an Interlocal agreement in the amount of $93,241 with Grimes County for fire protection in unincorporated areas, adopt Resolution No. 718-22 supporting City of Navasota Public Safety Office grant application for the purchase of bullet proof shields, and adopt Resolution No. 717-22 establishing Sept. 20, 2022, as National Voter Registration Day.

•Approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1008-22 declining to approve rate changes requested by Entergy Texas, Inc. related to ETI’s voluntary Power Through service, a distributed generator program for commercial and industrial customers. The request to deny came from ETI which plans to join this request with another application currently before the Public Utilities Commission.

Reports from City staff/ officials to council

•Introduction of new Utility Clerk Fabiola Murillo, and Grant Coordinator Evette Fannin.

•Utility Supervisor/Senior Gas Foreman Michael Bean was recognized for 15 years of service.

•Received a CIP Street Program update from Utility Clerk Fabiola Murillo: will go out for bids in October.

•Received CIP Utility Project update from Utilities Director Jennifer Reyna: N. LaSalle project complete; installing new hydrants; TxDOT to begin N. LaSalle repaving process soon.

•Mayor Bert Miller reported on the Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 Planning & Zoning meetings.

View city council meetings in their entirety at www.navasotatx. gov/city-council/pages/meeting- videos.