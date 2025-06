Runners, cyclists and skaters gather for the 5th Annual Memorial Day Run May 26 to honor the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in service to the country. The event, hosted by Mitch Kroll, Assistant Fire Chief of the Navasota Fire Department, began at Navasota High School and ended ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!