Accident in Roans Prairie kills one

October 02, 2024 - 00:00
News
ROANS PRAIRIE — A 17–year–old from Shepherd was killed when she collided with an 18–wheeler in Roans Prairie early Wednesday morning.  Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Volvo 18–wheeler was traveling south on Texas 90. The 18–wheeler stopped at the four–way stop at ...

