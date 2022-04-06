Active search underway on CR 403

Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a wanted suspect near Texas State Highway 3090 and County Road 403.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated a pursuit began in Navasota between 10-11 a.m. The suspect fled, and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated Navasota Police Officers spotted a vehicle with a white male with an outstanding out-of-county warrant. The name of the suspect or nature of his warrant has not been released.

Sowell confirmed search dogs were being used to search for the suspect and Myatt stated he believes a search helicopter may be in use as well.

The Examiner will provide more details as they are released.