Afternoon fire claims Whitehall home

WHITEHALL - An electrical short may be the blame for a fire that claimed a home on County Road 323 in Whitehall Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Whitehall Fire Chief Freeman Vickers stated his department was dispatched at 1:29 p.m. to the home at 18590 County Road, a little over five miles from the station. Upon arrival, the living room, a bedroom, and the dining room were engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to the kitchen.

Vickers said it took approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the 1950’s wood frame home. According to Vickers no injuries were sustained, and the homeowner was able to retrieve some items from a dresser in the back bedroom.

When the fire broke out no one was inside the residence and no injuries were sustained. Vickers said the fire is under investigation by the homeowner’s insurance company but it initially appears the fire may have ignited due to an electrical short in the walls.

Whitehall Community VFD and Navasota Fire Department both responded to the call as well as Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies, Department of Public Safety Troopers and CHI St. Joseph EMS.

Vickers stated Whitehall Community VFD remained at the residence for approximately an hour and a half to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and would not re-ignite.