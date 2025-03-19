Aggies teach helmet safety

Each year Texas A&M University partners with Texas ENT & Allergy Dr. Andrew de Jong, Texas A&M Athletics, the Texas Medical Association, and local school districts to host “Hard Hats for Little Heads. The program at Reed Arena promotes helmet safety and provides second graders across the Brazos Valley with ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!