Alleged truck thief caught in the act

Navasota Police caught an alleged truck thief in the act Sunday night, Feb. 11, but seek community assistance identifying suspects in several other attempted truck thefts the same night. The night began with a report around 8 p.m. at the 600 block of White Street. A witness said a male broke ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!